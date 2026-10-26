Suburban arts groups offer a wide array of events throughout the holiday season

The holiday season is just around the corner, and Ohio is joyfully rising to meet it. Along with the festivities in downtown Columbus are some gems hidden among communities large and small.

Little Theater Off Broadway presents The Best Christmas Pageant Ever and Winter Wonderettes

Nov. 6-22 and Dec. 18-27

Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City

Get into the holiday spirit with The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, running through from Nov. 6-22. This comedy features a rowdy group of six siblings, known as the Herdmans, who crash Sunday School in search of free snacks and take over the annual Christmas pageant.

Can’t get enough? Embrace the sounds of the season and catch Winter Wonderettes from Dec. 18-27 (no shows Dec. 24 and 25). This musical features well-known holiday tunes such as “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Winter Wonderland,” as well as a charming story about four women and a Christmas party.

Pickerington Community Theater presents Murder on the Orient Express

Dec. 4-6 and 11-13

The Theater at Violet Woods, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. N.W., Pickerington

Pickerington Community Theater wraps up its 2026 season with a production of Murder on the Orient Express. With six shows throughout the first two weekends of December, audiences can help solve the mystery of Agatha Christie’s winter classic.

Expand Gary Gardiner

Good Medicine Productions presents Uptown Scrooge: Abridged!

Dec. 5, 12 and 19

MadLab Theater, 227 N. 3rd St., Columbus

Become a part of the theatrics at Good Medicine Productions’ Uptown Scrooge: Abridged! A wildly funny, uplifting take on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, Uptown Scrooge is filled with quick wit that has entertained a host of crowds from children to older adults for 10 years.

Expand Westerville Symphony

Westerville Symphony Orchestra presents Handel’s Messiah Sing-Along

Dec. 6

St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 313 N. State St., Westerville

Bring your voices to Handel’s Messiah Sing-Along. This third annual event encourages audience members to lead their own choir. To prepare, vocal scores are available for purchase in advance.

Expand James DeCamp Photography

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Spectacular

Dec. 19 and 20

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

Special guest Benny Benack III, known for his Emmy Award-nominated skill as a trumpeter, will join the New Albany Symphony Orchestra and Chorus for a jazz-filled night of holiday spirit. Crowds can expect nostalgic performances of classic holiday tunes and sing-alongs.

× Expand The New Albany Ballet Company

Ballet Bash

For a chance to see the renowned ballet, check out these productions of The Nutcracker:

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Dublin Dance Centre & Gymnastics

Dec. 5

Abbey Theater, 5600 Post Rd., Dublin

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New Albany Children’s Ballet Theatre

Dec. 11-13

5161 Forest Dr., New Albany

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Revolution Dance Company

Dec. 19

Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., Westerville

Caitlyn Tarney is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.