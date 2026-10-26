Holiday decor trends take over Ohio this winter

No matter your holiday traditions, one thing that can help with the festive spirit is decor. Between ornaments collected over the years and decor that reminds you of childhood, holiday decoration is often rooted in nostalgia or the latest trends. Here are some recent trends to consider as you create your own winter wonderland.

Customized figurines

The key to many cozy family gatherings is filling the home with decorations connected to meaningful memories. Personalized figurines with one’s family’s names or photos on them are rising in popularity, especially given how easy it is to order them online.

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Quirky ornaments

While round red and green baubles are holiday staples for many, playful shaped and colored decorations, such as fast food or high heels, have become more popular. Those wishing to trade in an Ohio winter for the summer sun can choose flamingos or jet skis to adorn their tree.

Woodland creatures

Elevate the natural charm of your tree with squirrels, birds and deer. Miniature figures of animals, set up with other nature-related items such as pine cones or leaves, can turn your Midwest home into a winter wonderland.

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Plaid

Plaid bows, boxes and pillows all come together to maximize this trending rustic style. With a versatile pattern, you can decorate your tree, kitchen and bathroom with everything from large table runners to small details such as hand towels.

Chain garland

This is a trend can be combined with several others listed above. For a more personalized, DIY look, make it a family activity and hang up homemade paper chains. Velvet or gold can elevate the look into something more sophisticated.

Caitlyn Tarney is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.