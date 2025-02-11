South-Western Career Academy introduces HVAC learning program

Even if you enjoy spending time outdoors, it is hard to deny the comfort a climate-controlled environment, achieved through heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, offers.

Besides the comfort they bring, they can also save the lives of vulnerable, climate-sensitive adults and children during times of more extreme temperatures, all while making your home healthier by filtering dirt, dust and allergens in the air.

The rise in market saturation of these systems has led to a booming HVAC industry, with many of the homes built after the 1950s including heat radiators as well as ventilation and air conditioning through wall and window units, and later through central air-cooling and heating systems.

On the career side of the industry, there are many benefits to entering this field that includes a high level of job security.

The field is full of exciting innovations that will continue to create new jobs and opportunities within the industry. The heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers job market is expected to grow by nine percent in the U.S. and six percent in the Columbus metropolitan area according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Additionally, estimated full-time salaries for HVAC industry professionals are well above national and local minimum wage as well as the estimated living wage in Columbus, with an average annual salary of $60,000 or $29 an hour.

Through South-Western Career Academy’s newly-introduced HVAC program, upperclassmen in the South-Western City School District can prepare for a career as an HVAC technician, installer, service manager, refrigerator technician and even a systems engineer. Students can choose to complete requirements to earn necessary certifications and work-based experiences.

Luis Chavira, a junior in the program, sat down with Discover Grove City Magazine to share his experiences participating in the program.

Discover Grove City Magazine: What initially drew you to this program when you were a sophomore?

Luis Chavira: I liked that it combines different skill sets. We do some electrical work and brazing, which is a type of welding. Initially, I was looking at the electrical trades, but HVAC caught my attention after Career Day. Seeing the inside of a furnace and learning about heating and air conditioning systems was really interesting to me.

DGCM: What has your experience been with the new program?

Chavira: Honestly, it’s a really cool program. This is the first year we’ve had it at the South-Western Career Academy, and it’s not as difficult as I thought it would be. There’s definitely a learning curve, but as long as you put in the work and spend time in the classroom, you can manage it pretty easily.

DGCM: What industry skills do you feel most prepared for as of now?

Chavira: I feel prepared to do basic diagnostics on furnaces, read wiring schematics and do brazing. I also think I’m ready to charge systems and recover refrigerant.

DGCM: What role do you see yourself playing next year as a senior when 25 new students join the program?

Chavira: I think I can be a mentor to the juniors, helping guide them through the program and assisting with anything they might struggle with. The instructor, (Nathaniel) Whitt, does a great job with the kids. But it’s not easy to provide individual help to everyone. I’d like to support him by stepping in when needed and being someone the new students can rely on.

DGCM: What do you hope to do after graduating?

Chavira: After high school, I hope to secure a job with one of the companies we’re connected with. My goal is to start with residential work, and maybe in five or so years, I’d like to own my own company.

DGCM: What should people know about the HVAC program from a student’s perspective?

Chavira: It’s a high-demand job with great pay and opportunities that are only going to grow. It’s a career path that provides hands-on learning and a stable future. I think anyone interested in a trade or a practical, rewarding job should seriously consider it.

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mfitzmaurice@cityscenemediagroup.com.