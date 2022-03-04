YMCA, Columbus Blue Jackets to host inclusive clinic

Courtesy of CBJ Gives Back

The YMCA of Central Ohio is partnering with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Columbus Blue Jackets Special Hockey to host an exclusive Get Out and Learn session for athletes who have physical disabilities, developmental delays and other special health care needs.

The free event will be held Wednesday, March 9 from 6:45-7:15 p.m. at the Hillard/Ray Patch Family YMCA in Hilliard. No equipment, other than a pair of sneakers, is needed, but registration is required. Designed for first-time participants, the street hockey clinic will introduce the sport of hockey in a fun and safe environment for all ability levels.

In addition to a night filled with learning new skills, participants will receive a hockey stick and t-shirt to keep.

Since 2018, the Blue Jackets have introduced 2,500+ kids to ice hockey through introductory Get Out and Learn clinics. As part of the NHL team's commitment to remove barriers to the game, street hockey sessions were added.

The YMCA of Central Ohio’s Early Childhood Resource Network+ is dedicated to making health and wellness opportunities open to people with all abilities. To keep up to date with more ECRN+ all-inclusive events, visit their Facebook page.