Burgers, Bad Vegan and The Diamond Eye

EAT!

With a legacy dating back to 1897, Ringside Café sports a small but cozy seating area with stained glass windows, authentic paintings and fabulous entrees. Celebrity chef Alton Brown visited Ringside earlier this month and praised the café, calling the meal his “best burger in a long time.” With 10 heavyweight burgers, two knockout specials and 10 welterweight burgers, this café has a full roster of fight-ready food. If you’re up to a challenge, the Ali burger is a daunting three-quarter pounder ready for its next opponent!

Watch

Netflix’s newest viral series, Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives., has everyone talking. The four-part documentary follows one of New York’s strangest scandals, which involves a celebrity restaurateur that becomes a fugitive when she goes on the run with a man who cons her out of a fortune by convincing her that he holds the key to making her every dream a reality.

Read

The New York Times bestselling author Kate Quinn returns with The Diamond Eye, an unforgettable historical fiction tale based on a true story. Released on March 29, Quinn’s follow-up to The Rose Code is a haunting novel of heroism born of desperation. The Diamond Eye follows a quiet librarian who finds her place in the world as history’s deadliest female sniper while fighting in World War II.

