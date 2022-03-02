American shareables, The Batman and Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama

Amy Elisabeth Spasoff

Eat

Parlay Sporting Club + Kitchen, one of the Short North’s newest eateries is a great place to grab a drink or a bite this weekend. The menu features shareable American fare, soups, salads, mussels and more, while the space boasts 100+ TVs, two patios, a game room and live DJs.

Looking for more food and fun?

1487 Brewery throws a CrossFit Games viewing party Thursday.

Woodlands Tavern hosts The Whiskey Daredevils and MethMatics Saturday.

Catch Shadowbox Live’s current show Best. Sex. Ever. with dinner Friday and Saturday.

Watch

When the Riddler begins murdering political figures in Gotham, Batman must investigate the cryptic clues he leaves behind, embarking on a journey of new relationships, justice and corruption. The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as Batman, hits theaters Friday.

Read

Bob Odenkirk, of the spin-off prequel to Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, releases his first memoir about his experiences in the televison and comedy industries. The narrative features comedic tangents, never-before-seen photos, the characters of Odenkirk’s life and more in this heartwarming and irreverent tale of his journey to fame.

