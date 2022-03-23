Award-winning brews, The Lost City and French Braid

William Steven Davis74 Summertree DriveNicholasville, KY 4035

EAT!

The latest addition to the Arena District, Goodwood Brewing features a full kitchen and brewery on site with award-winning beers and craft spirits. The food menu highlights a range of favorites including chicken and waffles, buffalo cauliflower and fried green tomatoes.

Looking for more food and fun?

Bristol Republic hosts live band karaoke and $1 hot dog night on Thursday.

Natalie’s Grandview presents the Robert Mason Trio on Friday.

The James Gaiters Quintet performs at Blu Note Jazz Cafe on Saturday.

Watch

While on tour promoting her latest book with its handsome cover model Alan, author Loretta Sage gets kidnapped by a billionaire in search of a lost treasure mentioned in the novel. Determined to be more than just an image of a hero, Alan embarks on a journey to rescue Loretta. Starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, The Lost City hits theaters Friday.

Our best recommendation: Subscribe to WeekendScene for our Watch. Read. Eat. suggestions and the chance to win weekly prizes!

french braid

Read

Pulitzer prize-winning author Anne Tyler releases her latest book this weekend. The novel follows the Garrett family from a 1959 road trip to the COVID-19 pandemic. Full of comedy and heart, French Braid explores themes of love, loss and the strength of family.

For events going on this weekend in central Ohio, read the rest of WeekendScene.

Megan Roth is a senior editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.