Premium cheeses, Operation Fortune and Burning Questions

EAT!

With locations in North Market Downtown and Bridge Park, Black Radish Creamery features an extensive selection of cheeses. A cut-to-order cheese shop, mongers cut and wrap each piece of cheese right before the guests’ eyes. They also offer cheese board accessories, pairings and tastings, as well as specialty items including caviar and truffles.

Looking for more food and fun?

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Flannagan’s in Dublin.

John Papa Gros performs a St. Patrick’s Day show at Woodlands on Thursday.

Enjoy live music by duo Joey & Jessica at Budd Dairy Food Hall on Friday.

Watch

When a billionaire arms broker begins selling deadly weapons, super-spy Orson Fortune must put an end to it. Together with an eclectic team of the world’s best spies, he embarks on an undercover mission to save the world in Operation Fortune.

Our best recommendation: Subscribe to WeekendScene for our Watch. Read. Eat. suggestions and the chance to win weekly prizes!

Read

A collection of more than 50 essays by acclaimed poet and novelist Margaret Atwood, Burning Questions ponders a range of questions from ‘How do we live on our planet?’ to ‘What do zombies have to do with authorianism?' Using her intellect and humor, Atwood provides her answers to the questions on the mysteries of the world.

For events going on this weekend in central Ohio, read the rest of WeekendScene.

Megan Roth is a senior editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.