Irish egg rolls, The Adam Project and Run Rose Run

Courtesy of Dublin Village Tavern

Eat

With Dublin’s infamous St. Patrick’s Day Parade this Saturday, celebrate with classic Irish fair at the Dublin Village Tavern. The menu features Irish egg rolls, Shepherd's pie, meatloaf, fish & chips and more.

For an at-home recipe, try making your own Irish smashed prata.

Looking for more food and fun?

Natalie’s Grandview presents dinner and a show featuring the Violin Duo Devi and Liz on Saturday.

Urban Meyer’s Pint House in Dublin hosts live music by Willie Nelson Mandela on Friday and ReFlektion on Saturday.

Combustion Brewery & Taproom in Pickerington features Sparky Hartfield on Saturday.

Watch

Netflix’s latest sci-fi adventure film, The Adam Project, features a star-studded cast including Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo. The film follows Adam Reed, a time-traveling fighter pilot who crash lands into 2022 from the future. He must then team up with his younger self and late father to come to terms with his past and save the future. The film comes to theaters Friday and is available for streaming on Netflix.

Run Rose Run

Read

An iconic collaboration between America’s beloved entertainer Dolly Parton and bestselling author James Patterson, Run Rose Run is a thriller about a singer-songwriter’s tumultuous journey to make it in the music industry.

For events going on this weekend in central Ohio, read our picks and previews.

Megan Roth is a senior editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.