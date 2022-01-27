Home Team, Violeta and milk cream buns

Watch

After being suspended from the NFL, New Orleans Saints' head coach Sean Payton resumes his coaching career with his son’s sixth-grade football team in Home Team. Starring Kevin James and produced by Adam Sandler, this heartwarming story hits Netflix this Friday.

Read

New York Times bestselling author Isabel Allende releases her latest heart-wrenching fiction novel, Violeta, this weekend. Set in 1920, the novel follows Violeta as the turbulent events of the century shape the woman she becomes.

Eat

The Lunar New Year begins on Feb. 1. Celebrate this weekend by indulging in the Chinese style pastries of Ichiban Bakery. Featuring milk cream and mocha buns, moon cakes, mousses, and more, Ichiban Bakery is a great way to ring in the Lunar New Year.

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.