The King’s Daughter, Reminders of Him and vegan quesadillas

Watch

This action-adventure movie starring Pierce Brosnan follows King Louis XIV, who is fixated on the concept of immortality. This fixation leads him to capture a mermaid, whom he believes has a force that can grant him everlasting life. When his defiant daughter, Marie-Joséphe learns about this capture, though, it leads to complications for both of them. The film hits theatres Jan. 21.

WS

Read

No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Colleen Hoover releases another exciting contemporary romance novel. After returning back home after serving five years in prison, Kenna Rowan hopes to reunite with her four-year-old daughter. When everyone surrounding her daughter shuts Kenna out, though, she finds comfort in Ledgar Ward, a local bar owner. As their love grows, so does the risk for both of them.

Eat

Completely plant-based and 100% vegan, The Little Kitchen in North Market Bridge Park is the place for healthy dishes made with in-season fruits and vegetables. The menu features plant based and predominantly organic classic dishes including quesadillas, wraps, salads, sandwiches, smoothie bowls, milkshakes and more.

