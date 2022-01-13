The Tragedy of Macbeth, Chasing History and Bagels

Watch

Director Joel Coen takes on Shakespeare's timeless tragedy Macbeth. Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star, delivering inspired performances to this story of ambition and madness. The Tragedy of Macbeth is streaming on Apple TV+ starting Jan. 14

Chasing History

Read

Carl Bernstein made a name for himself with his investigative reporting of what came to be known as the Watergate scandal. The Pulitzer-prize winning journalist's new memoir details his transformation from truant teen to young reporter.

Here's a recommendation: Subscribe to WeekendScene for our Watch. Read. Eat. suggestions and the chance to win weekly prizes!

Eat

It's a busy weekend for food holidays: Friday is National Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day and Saturday is National Bagel Day. Katzinger's Delicatessen is an ideal choice to get your fix of either – or both!

If you choose Katzinger's German Village location, consider stopping by Schmidt’s Restaurant Und Sausage Haus, which will celebrate re-opening with free cream puffs for the first 136 customers in honor of its 136 years of business. The store had closed to give workers a break to handle COVID-19 cases.

For events going on this weekend in central Ohio, read our picks and previews.

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.