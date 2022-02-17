Uncharted, The Magnificent Lives of Marjorie Post and New York deli fare

Watch

Based on the award-winning Sony video game, Uncharted stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg as they search for treasure that has been lost for 500 years. The two embark on a journey around the world with $5 billion at stake. The film hits theaters Friday.

Read

New York Times bestselling author Allison Pataki tells the story of Marjorie Post of Post Cereal. The novel starts with Post’s humble beginnings, where she was gluing cereal boxes in her father’s barn and takes readers all the way to when Post became the wealthiest woman in the United States before turning 30.

Eat

With its main location in Bexley, Block’s Bagels brings its classic breakfast fare and New York deli favorites to North Market Downtown. The menu features bagels, cream cheeses, deli sandwiches, chicken tuna and egg salads, potato knishes, matzah ball soup and much more.

Megan Roth is a senior editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.