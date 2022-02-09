Death on the Nile, The Nineties and premium steaks

Watch

A classic whodunit film, a Belgian detective searches for answers to a murder in the Egyptian desert. Starring Kenneth Branagh, Armie Hammer and Gal Gadot, this film’s twists and turns are sure to keep guests on their toes. Death on the Nile hits theaters this Friday.

Read

New York Times bestselling author Chuck Klosterman releases his latest novel where he takes readers on a trip down memory lane to the nineties. With his signature wit, Klosterman examines the social, political and cultural history of the era and how it shaped society today.

Our best recommendation: Subscribe to WeekendScene for our Watch. Read. Eat. suggestions and the chance to win weekly prizes!

Courtesy of Johnny's Italian Steakhouse

Eat

With steaks, Italian specialties and seafood, Easton’s newest restaurant Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse provides guests with a delicious upscale dining experience. The extensive menu features a range of pastas, salads, chicken dishes and much more.

For events going on this weekend in central Ohio, read our picks and previews.

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.