Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, Ambulance and The Candy House

Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse opens up a newly renovated Club Room on the lower level of the Columbus restaurant. The 2,000 square foot space allows the restaurant to accommodate an additional 90 customers with its full menu of sushi, dinners, desserts and more.

Budd Dairy invites DJ Koty Chandler to soundtrack its rooftop vibes party on Friday.

Reggae artist Sparky Hartfield performs at Combustion Brewing on Saturday.

Urban Meyer’s Pint House hosts the Alan Carl Band on Saturday.

Directed by Michael Bay, Ambulance follows brothers Will and Danny as they commit the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history to pay for Will’s wife's medical bills. When their getaway plan goes awry, the brothers hijack an ambulance and execute the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen. The film hits theaters Friday.

The Candy House

The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of A Visit From the Goon Squad releases her latest novel this weekend. The Candy House follows tech entrepreneur Bix Bouton, who creates a technology that allows users to access every memory they’ve ever had and share them with others as well. The novel explores the power of social media, gaming and alternate worlds, as well as themes of the innate human desire for connection, love and privacy.

