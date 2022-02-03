New Kristen Bell Netflix series, Mercy Street and coffee stout

Watch

The latest Netflix original series, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, stars Kristen Bell as Anna, a sorrowful woman who watches the world pass her by as she drinks wine from her window. Her life is turned upside down when she thinks she witnesses her neighbor commit a murder and begins questioning everything.

Read

New York Times bestselling author Jennifer Haigh’s latest novel follows the lives of the patients at Mercy Street, a woman’s clinic in the heart of Boston. A story of the present, the novel portrays the polarization of American society.

Courtesy of Temperance Row Brewing Company

Eat

Celebrate the end of dry January and the beginning of Stout Month with a coffee stout from Temperance Row Brewing Company, located in Uptown Deli and Brew in Uptown Westerville.

For events going on this weekend in central Ohio, read our picks and previews.

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant.