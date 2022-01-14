Cats The Musical is now playing in Columbus

Cats, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in more than 30 countries and 15 languages, is now playing in Columbus this weekend.

Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in the musical theater -- ”Memory”. Here's a video performance from this Tony Awards-winning musical that tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn.