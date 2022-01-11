The Prince Project pays tribute at Woodward Opera House

The Woodward Opera House in downtown Mount Vernon will transport event-goers back to the ‘80s on Friday, Jan. 14 with The Prince Project: A Prince and the Revolution Tribute Band. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. performance.

The previous Prince Project show sold out in the same venue but was later canceled due to COVID-19. This rescheduled show is expected to sell out a second time, according to promoters.

Shane Golden, a former American Idol contestant, is the lead singer and performer for the band. His electric performance is set to have guests feeling like they’re in the audience at Prince’s acclaimed “Purple Rain” concert. Golden has performed across the U.S. in local, regional and national productions and shows. He is also has acted in movies across the U.S. His two most recent films are Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom produced by Denzel Washington and starring Viola Davis, and Sweet Girl starring Jason Mamoa.

Golden will be backed up accomplished musicians playing the roles of Wendy (Lea Nesbit, guitar and backing vocals), Dr. Fink (Michael Lesko, keyboards and backing vocals), Bobby Z (Dave Fox, drummer), Dez Dickerson (Wayne Smith, lead guitar) and Brownmark (Stefan Johnson, bass guitar and backing vocals).

Concert goers will hear an authentic rendition of Prince's most memorable early ‘80s music. The performance will include a light show, costume changes, giveaways and audience interaction over the two-and-a-half-hour experience.

The event will also include a special photo opportunity with Prince’s motorcycle which will be on display in the promenade, and a cash/credit bar.

General admission tickets are $30. The main floor is open for dancing with limited seating and balcony seating will be open. To learn more or to purchase tickets, visit www.thewoodward.org or call the Mount Vernon Arts Consortium box office at 740-462-4278.