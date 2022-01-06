Schmidt's restaurant announces temporary closure

Schmidt's restaurant announced that it's temporarily closing its German Village operations for one week due to COVID-19.

"Key members of the Schmidt's Sausage Haus and Restaurant team and their families are unfortunately dealing with Covid," the restaurant says in a statement. "We have made the decision to close in order to give everyone a week-long break to get healthy. In the meantime, you can still get your Schmidt's fix through the Schmidt's Sausage Trucks (one will be posted in front of the restaurant weather permitting from 11 am to 7 pm every day) and you can still ship nationwide at https://www.schmidthaus.com/shop/.

"We are tentatively planning to re-open the Schmidt's Restaurant Und Sausage Haus on Friday, Jan. 14. We thank you for your understanding and patience!"

× Sign up for contest opportunities and recommendations of what to do this weekend.

Schmidt’s is a traditional restaurant in German Village known for their signature German-style sausage and homey feel. It's won Best of the Bus awards including for best place to take out of towners to visit.