National Veterans Memorial and Museum hosts Vietnam War Veterans Day event

Photo by Robert Linder

National Vietnam War Veterans Day serves as a moment to remember and acknowledge those who fought and died in service to our country during the Vietnam War.

To honor those who served, the National Veterans Memorial and Museum (NVMM) will be hosting a Welcome Home ceremony on March 29, at 10 a.m. The event, which takes place in person and via livestream, invites Vietnam Veterans and their families to the museum in commemoration of their service.

“We are hosting a Welcome Home Ceremony because Vietnam was the first war from which America did not welcome back our Veterans as heroes,” says retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Ferriter, president and CEO of the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, in a press release. “Vietnam Veterans served as called upon by our country, and they and their families deserve our honor and gratitude for their service and sacrifice.”

The guests will be welcomed by retired Army Col. William J. Butler, the chief of staff of NVMM, with veterans receiving recognition for their service. Ferriter and keynote speaker retired Army Sgt. Maj. Jack L. Tilley will address attendees. The hosts will be accompanied by The Ohio State University Army and Air Force ROTC, who will raise the flag, and U.S. Air Force Band of Flight of the 88th Air Base Wing, who will play taps at the conclusion of the ceremony.

NVMM will also be hosting an online presentation, titled “Rally Point: Impacting Military Children Through Purple Star Schools,” on April 2 from 11 a.m.-noon. The presentation will be led by Pete LuPiba, the founder of the Ohio Department of Education’s Purple Star Award.

Sophia Englehart is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.