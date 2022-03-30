Festival & Events | Home Improvement Show, Columbus Crew and Gallery Hop

April 1-3

Columbus Home Improvement Show

Ohio Expo Center & State Fair, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

www.homeshowcenter.com

Building and remodeling experts gather together to showcase the latest trends and provide advice and guidance for homeowners. The show includes everything from cabinetry and countertops to basement finishing and smart home automation.

April 2

The Clover 5K

8:30 a.m.

Franklin County Fairgrounds, 5035 Northwest Pkwy., Hilliard

www.runsignup.com/Race/OH/Hilliard/Clover5K

It’s race season again! This 5K run/walk at the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Hilliard raises money to support the 4H Walk and Serve. Participants can join in-person or virtually.

Downtown, runners can also participate in the Choo Choo 9 Miler and 5K, which honors Silas B. Rutherford while raising money for OYO Camp, Ohio’s Camp for Deaf/HH Kids. That race, however, is currently sold out.

April 2

Gallery Hop

Short North Arts District

www.shortnorth.org

It’s the first Saturday of the month, which means the Short North Arts District hosts its monthly gallery hop. The first hop of spring features new exhibitions, artisan-made goods, live music and more.

April 3

Franklin Park Conservatory Community Day

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus

On the first Sunday of every month, Franklin Park Conservatory offers free general admission to residents of Columbus and Franklin County. Community Days include access to the entirety of the gardens and collections and current daytime exhibitions admission. Admission to special engagements on select evenings (Chihuly Nights, Pumpkins Aglow, Conservatory Aglow) is not included.

www.fpconservatory.org

April 2

Columbus Crew vs. Nashville SC

6 p.m.

Lower.com Field, 96 Columbus Crew Way, Columbus

www.columbuscrew.com

The Crew returns for a home game faceoff against Nashville SC. We’re counting on a Crew victory this weekend.

April 1, 3

March Madness: Final Four and Championship

www.ncaa.com

Friday night, No. 1 seeds South Carolina and Louisville face off at 7 p.m. before Connecticut looks to upset Stanford at 9:30 p.m. The winners play in the championship game Sunday. All games are available on CBS and TBS.

Cameron Carr is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ccarr@cityscenemediagroup.com.