Festival & Events | Arnold Sports Festival, Gallery Hop and Community Day

Editor's note: As event organizers continue to respond to current COVID-19 information and health guidance, please check individual event websites for postponements and the most up-to-date info.

March 4

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Los Angeles Kings

7 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.nhl.com/bluejackets

The Blue Jackets play two home games this weekend. Coming off of a close game against the New Jersey Devils, the Blue Jackets take on the Los Angeles Kings on Friday and don't miss the tribute to Rick Nash during the Boston Bruins game on Saturday.

March 4-6

Arnold Sports Festival

Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St., Columbus

www.arnoldsportsfestival.com

The largest series of multi-sport festivals in the world returns to Columbus this weekend. The event features more than 20,000 athletes in more than 60 different sports and events, as well as an expo with more than 1,000 booths of the latest sports equipment, apparel and nutrition.

March 5

Healthy New Albany Farmers Market

9 a.m.-noon

Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St., New Albany

www.healthynewalbany.org

A staple of the community, the Healthy New Albany Farmers Market is held inside during the fall and winter season on select Saturdays. More than 30 vendors will attend this Saturday, selling snacks, desserts, smoothies, home goods, jewelry and much more.

March 5

Short North Gallery Hop

Short North Arts District

www.shortnorth.org

It’s the first Saturday of the month, which means the Short North Arts District hosts its monthly gallery hop. March’s gallery hop features new exhibitions, artisan-made goods, live music and more.

March 6

Community Day

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.fpconservatory.org

Each Sunday of the month, residents of Columbus and Franklin County receive free general admission to the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens with a Franklin County ID. Reservations must be made in advance online.

