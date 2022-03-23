Festival & Events | March Madness, Trolls LIVE! and Gateway Awards Gala

March 24-27

March Madness: Sweet 16 and Elite Eight

www.ncaa.com

Tune in for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight of the annual NCAA tournament dance. The Sweet 16 airs on Thursday and Friday, and the Elite Eight begins on Saturday. All games are available on CBS and TBS.

March 26

UFC Ultimate Fight Night

7 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.nationwidearena.com

UFC makes a triumphant return to Columbus after 13 years. Ultimate Fight Night features thrilling heavyweight battles between top-ranked fighters in the UFC.

Courtesy of Trolls LIVE!

March 26-27

Trolls LIVE!

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr., Columbus

www.trollslive.com

Embark on an adventure with DreamWorks’s Trolls this weekend. The theatrical performance features music, comedy, dancing and more.

March 27

Gateway Film Center 2022 Awards Gala

6 p.m.

Gateway Film Center, 1550 N. High St., Columbus

www.gatewayfilmcenter.org

Celebrate another year of great films at the 10th annual Gateway Awards Gala this weekend. Guests can walk down the red carpet before watching the 94th Academy Awards and toasting to the winners.

Megan Roth is a senior editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.