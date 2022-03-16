Festival & Events | St. Patrick’s Day, Columbus Blue Jackets and Alton Brown Live

Editor's note: As event organizers continue to respond to current COVID-19 information and health guidance, please check individual event websites for postponements and the most up-to-date info.

March 17

St. Patrick’s Day at Fado Pub & Kitchen

Fado Pub & Kitchen, 6652 Riverside Dr., Dublin

10 a.m.-10 p.m.

www.fadopubandkitchen.com

Celebrate the Irish holiday in Dublin - Ohio! Fado Pub & Kitchen provides guests with themed entertainment throughout the day, including live music and Irish dancers. The pub is open to families until 6 p.m. then becomes a 21+ event until close.

The City of Dublin also hosts a family celebration in Coffman Park featuring parade balloons and floats, bands, Irish dancers, games, food trucks, and more.

March 17

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Washington Capitals

7 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.nhl.com/bluejackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets take the ice for two home games this weekend. They face off against the Washington Capitals on Thursday and the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

March 17

The Bachelor Live on Stage

7:30 p.m.

www.bachelorliveonstage.com

The Bachelor Live on Stage Official Tour is stopping in Columbus this weekend. The Bachelor Tour is the ultimate Bachelor Nation fan party, where audience members are picked from the audience to compete for a rose.

March 18

Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats

7:30 p.m.

www.capa.com

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St., Columbus

Come out for a one-of-a-kind culinary and comedic experience. The show features cooking, comedy, music, impressive science experiments and audience participation.

Read the rest of WeekendScene here.

Megan Roth is a senior editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.