Festivals & Events | Ascalon Swords Festival, St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Pickerington Food Pantry Gala

Editor's note: As event organizers continue to respond to current COVID-19 information and health guidance, please check individual event websites for postponements and the most up-to-date info.

March 10

The New Albany Lecture Series - An Evening with H.R. McMaster

7 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd., New Albany

www.newalbanyfoundation.org

The New Albany Lecture Series presents nationally and internationally prominent speakers to discuss various topics. This weekend’s lecture on National Security features H.R. McMaster, former National Security Advisor and retired Lieutenant General of the U.S. Army interviewed by Mary Louise Kelly, co-host of NPR’s All Things Considered.

March 10-13

Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament

www.bigten.org

All 14 Big Ten basketball programs come together in Indianapolis this weekend to compete for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Games are available on Big 10 Network/Fox Sports and CBS.

March Madness also begins with Selection Sunday at 6 p.m. on CBS.

March 11-13

Ascalon Sword Festival

Kasich Hall, Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

www.nhl.com/bluejackets

The Ascalon Sword Festival, which features the Arnold Fencing Classic, boasts all things fencing. The event features men's, women's, junior and novice matches in longsword, military saber, rapier, dagger and more.

Credits to City of Dublin

March 12

Dublin St. Patrick’s Day Parade

11 a.m.

Historic Dublin, Bridge and High St., Dublin

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with “the Greenest, Grandest Parade” this Saturday. The parade features more than 100 groups including marching bands, equestrian teams, floats, antique vehicles and more. To start the day early and beat the traffic rush, stop by the Dublin Lions Club Pancake Breakfast.

While in Dublin, enjoy the last weekend of ice skating at Riverside Park. The park is open from noon-9 p.m. on Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday for its last day of the season.

March 12

Pickerington Food Pantry Spring Gala

6 p.m.

Wigwam Event Center, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. NW, Pickerington

www.pickeringtonfoodpantry.org

The Pickerington Food Pantry hosts its third annual gala to benefit the pantry this weekend. This year, the gala’s theme is “Gents & Dolls,” where guests are encouraged to dress in 1920s attire. The event features a cocktail hour, formal dinner, dancing and a casino.

