Festivals & Events | RV and Boat Show, Elvis Tribute and Building & Renovation Expo

Jan. 6

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New Jersey Devils

7 p.m.

www.nhl.com/bluejackets

Coming off a two-game losing streak, the Blue Jackets face the Devils. With the Blue Jackets ranked 11th in the Eastern Conference and the Devils coming in at 12th, this matchup is sure to be an exciting one. The game will be on MSG and streamed on fuboTV.

Jan. 7-9

Columbus Building & Renovation Expo

Noon-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

Ohio Expo Center, Kasich Hall, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

www.homeshowcenter.com

Featuring exhibits, seminars, demonstrations and cost-effective ideas for designing or renovating homes, the Columbus Building & Renovation Expo is a great place to check out ideas for your dream home.

Jan. 7-16

Ohio RV and Boat Show

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

www.ohiorvandboatshow.com

Come out for the Ohio RV and Boat Show’s 42nd year. The show features everything from boats, jet skis and other watercrafts to motorcycles, ATVs and towables.

Jan. 8

Elvis Birthday Celebration

8 p.m.

Natalie’s Grandview, 945 King Ave., Columbus

www.nataliesgrandview.com

Celebrate Elvis Presley’s birthday with central Ohio’s premier Elvis tribute band as it recreates the sounds of the King’s early ’70s live performances. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours is required for entry.

Jan. 9

Sunday Funday Football

All day

Budd Dairy Food Hall, 1086 N. 4th St., Columbus

www.budddairyfoodhall.com

With $4 craft drafts and select craft beers as well as $10 buckets, Budd Dairy is a great place to cheer on your favorite teams this weekend.

