Festivals & Events | Patriot Challenge, AFC Championship and Winter Walk

Editor's note: As event organizers continue to respond to current COVID-19 information and health guidance, please check individual event websites for postponements and the most up-to-date info.

Jan. 27-30

Australian Open Championships

www.ausopen.com

After almost a month of competition, the Australian Open hosts its final matches on Sunday. Winners will be crowned in men’s and women’s singles and doubles, as well as mixed doubles. The open is airing on ESPN.

Jan. 29

Couple Things Live with Shawn Johnson & Andrew East

8 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St., Columbus

www.capa.com

Couple Things podcast hosts Shawn Johnson and Andrew East bring their voices to Columbus this weekend. The couple will address open and honest topics in relationships through stories, games, advice and more.

Jan. 30

The Patriot Challenge National Kickoff

10 a.m.

www.nationalvmm.org

Take part in the “565 Workout,” which is symbolic of the 565 mile trek from Fort Benning, Georgia, to Indianapolis, Indiana, and reflects the challenges affecting transitioning service members. The workout, held at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, consists of a 500-meter row, 50 calories on an Echo bike and 15 kettlebell swings. Army Ranger veteran Brandon Tucker will also begin his attempt to break Guinness’s World Record for most muscle ups within 24 hours.

Jan. 30

Winter Walk at Green Lawn Cemetery

2-4 p.m.

www.columbuslandmarks.org

Bask in the beauty of the 1848 Victorian cemetery with a walking tour. Guides will lead guests through historic landmarks, share stories of the residents and point out some of the park’s winter inhabitants. Advance registration is required.

Jan. 30

AFC Championship Game: Bengals vs. Chiefs

3 p.m.

www.espn.com

The Cincinnati Bengals overcame the NFL's longest conference title game drought (passing that record north to the Cleveland Browns) to reach this game. Tune in to watch the Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game as the teams battle for a spot in the Super Bowl. The game will air live on CBS.

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.