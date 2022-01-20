Festivals & Events | Blue Jackets, EGLOOS and Orchids

Editor's note: As event organizers continue to respond to current COVID-19 information and health guidance, please check individual event websites for postponements and the most up-to-date info.

Jan 20-23

ReelAbilities Film Festival Columbus presents Not Going Quietly

Virtual

www.reelabilities.org/columbus

ReelAbilities Film Festival is the largest festival in the United States that promotes awareness for the stories of people with disabilities. This weekend, ReelAbilities Columbus presents a documentary following Ady Barkan, who is diagnosed with ALS. As his critical healthcare is affected by the legislation, he journeys on a battle for better healthcare.

Jan 20-Feb. 28

Easton EGLOOS

Easton Town Center, 160 Easton Town Ctr., Columbus

www.eastontowncenter.com

Enjoy a meal in an igloo this weekend at Easton. Easton EGLOOS provide guests with a secluded dining space, comfortable seating and heat for a one-of-a-kind experience. EGLOOS are available at select restaurants and must be reserved online.

Jan 21, 23

Columbus Blue Jackets

Friday, 7 p.m., Sunday, 6 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.nhl.com/bluejackets

Cheer on the Blue Jackets this weekend as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins Friday and the Ottawa Senators Sunday.

Jan. 22

The Women’s Wealth and Wellness Expo

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Point at Otterbein, 60 Collegeview Rd., Westerville

www.thedivamovement.org

The Women’s Wealth and Wellness Expo seeks to educate, empower and inspire women to reach their goals. Attendees will learn about valuable tools for success with wellness, finances, business and more.

Jan 22-March 3

Orchids at Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.fpconservatory.org

Experience pops of vibrant colors and fragrance inside the Franklin Park Conservatory as orchids cover the Dorothy M. Davis Showhouse. The exhibition will also feature a series of paintings by local artist Robert Falcone that were inspired by the orchids last year.

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.