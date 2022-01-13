Festivals & Events | World’s Toughest Rodeo, Dinosaur Adventure and MLK Day

Editor's note: As event organizers continue to respond to current COVID-19 information and health guidance, please check individual event websites for postponements and the most up to date info.

Jan. 14

Joey & Jessica at Budd Dairy

8-11 p.m.

Budd Dairy Food Hall, 1086 N. Fourth St., Columbus

Featuring Best of the ’Bus local musician winners Joey & Jessica, Budd Dairy provides a great place to eat, drink and enjoy live music this weekend.

Jan. 15

Jim Jefferies: The Moist Tour

7 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.jimjefferies.com

Known for his bold and opinionated humor, Australian comedian Jim Jefferies is sure to give audiences some laughs this weekend.

Jan. 15

World’s Toughest Rodeo

7:30 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.nationwidearena.com

Experience the ultimate western lifestyle at the rodeo this weekend. With bull, saddle bronc, bareback riding and much more, this event will have fans at the edge of their seats.

Jan. 15-17

Dinosaur Adventure

Saturday, Sunday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St., Columbus

www.dinosauradventure.com

Experience all things prehistoric at Dinosaur Adventure this weekend. The event features dinosaur studies, fossil digging, crafts, mining and more.

Jan. 17

Martin Luther King Jr. Day March

4:30-5:30 p.m.

Starts at Columbus City Hall, 90 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.columbus.gov

Honor the achievements of Martin Luther King Jr. with the City of Columbus’s annual march and illumination of city hall. Attendees are able to register for free parking here.

Many other events will take place throughout central Ohio including Leadership Westerville’s longstanding Justice For All virtual breakfast in honor of MLK Day, Ohio History Center programs throughout the day and a donation drive at Polaris Fashion Place Jan. 17-23.

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.