Festivals & Events | Winter Olympics, Indoor Farmers Market and Gallery Hop

Feb. 3-6

Disney on Ice: Mickey and Friends

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.disneyonice.com

Watch your favorite Disney characters come to life in a one-of-a-kind show this weekend.

Feb. 4-20

Winter Olympic Games

www.olympics.com

Tune in as the 2022 Winter Olympic Games kick off in Beijing. This weekend features events in curling, hockey, snowboarding and more. All events can be watched on NBC and streamed on Peacock.

Feb. 5

Healthy New Albany Indoor Farmers Market

9 a.m.-noon

Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St., New Albany

www.healthynewalbany.org

Featuring a range of vendors and food trucks, the Healthy New Albany Farmers Market has something for everyone from pizza to ice cream. A complete list of vendors and food trucks is available online.

Dylan Graves at Brandt-Roberts Galleries

Feb. 5

Gallery Hop

4-10 p.m.

Short North Arts District

www.shortnorth.org

It’s the first Saturday of the month, which means the Short North Arts District presents its Gallery Hop. The event features new gallery exhibitions, food, drinks and more as guests come together to celebrate the arts.

