Festival & Events | Glassquerade, Night at the Museum and 5th Line 5k

Editor's note: As event organizers continue to respond to current COVID-19 information and health guidance, please check individual event websites for postponements and the most up-to-date info.

Feb. 25

Glassquerade

6:30-11 p.m.

Glass Axis, 510 W. Town St., Columbus

www.glassaxis.org

Celebrate Mardi Gras while supporting Glass Axis’ one-of-a-kind glass blowing experiences. The celebration features hands-on glass classes, demonstrations from local glass artists, creole food, games, handcrafted beer and wine and much more.

Feb. 25

The 5th Line 5k Race

10 a.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.the5thline5k.com

The 5th Line 5k, hosted by the Columbus Blue Jackets and M3S Sports, takes participants on a tour of downtown Columbus and the Arena District before finishing in the center of the ice. All participants receive two tickets to select Blue Jackets games.

Feb. 26

Columbus Crew vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

3:30 p.m.

Lower.com Field, 96 Columbus Crew Way, Columbus

www.columbuscrew.com

Tune in for the Crew’s first game of its 34-match season this Saturday. The game can also be viewed on ESPN+ and streamed on Hulu Live or YouTube TV.

Feb. 26

WesterBall 2022

6:30-10:30 p.m.

The Point at Otterbein, 60 Collegeview Rd., Westerville

www.artscouncilofwesterville.com

Support the Arts Council of Westerville while celebrating with live music and performances, art auctions, dancing, food, drinks and more.

Feb. 26-27

Night at the Museum

7-9 p.m.

Ohio History Center, 800 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

The Ohio History Center’s Night at the Museum presents a unique opportunity for guests to watch history come to life. Different historical characters will roam the museum, sharing their place in Ohio’s history.

Feb. 27

Chilly Chili Mile

9 a.m.

Philip Heit Center, 150 W. Main St., New Albany

www.chillychilimile.com

Participate in a one mile walk or run with a warm bowl of chili, cornbread and hot chocolate waiting for you at the end. All proceeds will benefit Healthy New Albany’s healthy living initiatives.

Courtesy of WonderBus WonderBus

Save the Date:

Aug. 26-28

WonderBus

The Lawn at CAS

www.wonderbusfest.com

The festival announced it's 2022 lineup, featuring headliners Duran Duran, Lorde and The Lumineers performing alongside many others. Tickets go on sale Feb. 26 and will increase in cost Feb. 27 and March 5. The festival organizers anticipate the event selling out.

Megan Roth is a senior editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.