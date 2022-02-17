Festival & Events | Teen Film Summit, Olympic Closing Ceremony and Blue Jackets vs. Sabres

Editor's note: As event organizers continue to respond to current COVID-19 information and health guidance, please check individual event websites for postponements and the most up-to-date info.

Feb. 18

Sneaker Soiree

6-10 p.m.

The Columbus Athenaeum, 32 N. 4th St., Columbus

Sneaker Soiree is the most comfortable party in town. Fittingly, attendees wear cocktail attire with their favorite sneakers. The event features a fashion show, dance party and silent auction. All proceeds benefit Girls on the Run of Central Ohio, a program designed to build confidence in young girls.

Feb. 19

Teen Film Summit

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.columbusmuseum.org

Featuring films from teens ages 13-19, CMA’s Teen Film Summit highlights the cinematic talent of the next generation. Artists Hakim Callwood, Ted Cadillac and Donte Woods-Spikes will host Q&A sessions with the teens, where they will share responses about their interest in film and media.

Feb. 20

2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

9 a.m.

www.olympics.com/en/beijing-2022

As two weeks of fierce competition come to a close, the Olympic Closing Ceremony is held at Beijing’s National Stadium. The ceremony features a parade of flags representing all participating nations, medal ceremonies for the last event and a parade of the Olympic athletes. The Olympics are on NBC and can be streamed on Peacock.

Feb. 20

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Buffalo Sabres

6 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

https://www.nhl.com/bluejackets

Cheer on the Blue Jackets as they take on the Buffalo Sabres. With the Blue Jackets ranked 5th in the Metropolitan Division and Sabres ranked 6th in the Atlantic Division, this game is sure to have fans on their feet.

Megan Roth is a senior editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.