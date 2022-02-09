Festival & Events | Franklinton Fridays, Carriage Rides and Super Bowl LVI

Editor's note: As event organizers continue to respond to current COVID-19 information and health guidance, please check individual event websites for postponements and the most up-to-date info.

Feb. 10

COSI After Dark: Science of Love

7-10 p.m.

COSI, 333 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.cosi.org

COSI After Dark is a 21+ event to experience the magic of COSI with food, craft beer and themed cocktails. The Science of Love theme will teach guests about what goes into falling in love. Tickets are $20 in advance or $30 at the door.

Feb. 11

Franklinton Fridays

6-10 p.m.

Franklinton Arts District

www.franklintonartsdistrict.com

Founded by artists as a way to bring more life into the neighborhood, Franklinton Fridays celebrate art, performance and community. Check out art shows, theaters, science exhibits and more.

Credits to Chihuly Studio

Feb. 11, 12, 14

Chihuly Nights: Valentine’s Edition

7-10 p.m.

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.fpconservatory.org

Experience the Conservatory at night with Chihuly Nights. The exhibits will be professionally lit to give guests a one-of-a-kind experience.

Feb. 11-14

Easton Valentine’s Day Carriage Rides

Easton Town Center, 160 Easton Town Ctr., Columbus

www.eastontowncenter.com

Enjoy a horse-drawn carriage ride through the dazzling lights of Easton. Pick up and drop off take place outside of Zara on Gramercy St.

Feb. 13

Super Bowl LVI

6:30 p.m.

www.nfl.com

Tune in to watch the Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams in the battle for the Super Bowl LVI title. This year’s halftime show features Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. The game will air on NBC and can be streamed on Peacock.

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.