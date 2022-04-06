Festival & Events | Franklinton Fridays, Carnegie Author Series and Cherry Blossom Festival

Courtesy of Franklinton Arts District

April 8

Franklinton Fridays

6-10 p.m.

Franklinton Arts District

www.franklintonartsdistrict.com

On the second Friday of each month, the Franklinton Arts District hosts a neighborhood-wide celebration of art, performance and community. Franklinton Fridays feature art shows, theater performances, science exhibits, food and more.

April 8-9

Easter Egg Hunts

Get ready for Easter with Egg Hunts throughout the community. Dublin and Worthington kick off the hunts this weekend.

Worthington:

Friday, 6:30 p.m

McCord Park, 333 E. Wilson Bridge Rd., Worthington

Dublin:

Saturday, 10 a.m.

Pavilion near the Dublin Recreation Center, 5600 Post Rd., Dublin

April 9

Common Greens Winter Market

9 a.m.-noon

Ohio History Center, 800 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

www.commongreensohio.org

As spring is rounding the corner, enjoy the last few weeks of the Common Greens indoor farmers market. The market features 30 local food and farm producers offering Ohio-grown produce, meats, dairy, eggs, baked goods and more.

April 9

Carnegie Author Series: Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray

2 p.m.

Columbus Metropolitan Library, 96 S. Grant Ave., Columbus

www.columbuslibrary.org

Celebrate National Library Week with the Columbus Metropolitan Library’s Carnegie Author Series. This weekend’s free event features a talk, Q&A and book signing with co-authors of The Personal Librarian Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray. Registration is required here.

April 10

Columbus Cherry Blossom Festival

Franklin Park, 1755 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.ivocolumbus.com

The Columbus Cherry Blossom Festival celebrates the 20 cherry blossom trees gifted to Columbus from Japan at the 2012 Columbus Bicentennial Celebration in commemoration of the 1912 Japanese gift to Washington D.C.. On Sunday, Franklin Park invites guests for “hanami,” the Japanese word for “flower viewing,” of the vivacious pink trees.

Megan Roth is a senior editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mroth@cityscenemediagroup.com.