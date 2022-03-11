Dublin Irish Festival announces 2022 entertainment lineup

The Dublin Irish Festival has announced its entertainment lineup for the 2022 event with a video featuring We Banjo 3. Among the performers are Gaelic Storm, Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy, We Banjo 3 and Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

The festival, scheduled for Aug. 5-7, returns to its usual format at Coffman Park for the first time since 2019.

“We’re excited to say the Dublin Irish Festival is coming home to Coffman Park,” Dublin’s Director of Community Events Alison LeRoy said. “It’s going to feel like a big family reunion having everyone back in the same place celebrating Irish heritage and culture once again.”

In addition to Irish food, drinks and cultural activities, the festival features seven stages with more than 75 acts and more than 600 performers.

Dublin Irish Festival Lineup:

Gaelic Storm

Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy

We Banjo 3

Dervish

Red Hot Chilli Pipers

Skerryvore

Irish Music Masters

Slide

Socks in the Frying Pan

Scythian

Rory Makem & Dónal Clancy

Connla

Seven Nations

The Town Pants

The Byrne Brothers

The John Whelan All-Star Céilí Band

One for the Foxes

Adam Agee & Jon Sousa

View the complete entertainment lineup.

2022 also celebrates 35 years of the Dublin Irish Festival. Organizers anticipate 100,000 guests across the three days.

Tickets for the Dublin Irish Festival are on sale now with prices increasing closer to the festival. Purchase a weekend pass online and save $10 or purchase a one-day ticket online and save $5. Children ages 10 and under are free. Seniors (60+), military and student guests can purchase a ticket online or at the Festival for $15 (I.D. required at the Festival). One-day tickets may be purchased for $15 at the Dublin Community Recreation Center (DCRC) and select Giant Eagle locations starting mid-July. For guests who want an exclusive experience, there are a limited number of VIP Experience tickets left.

On Sunday, Aug. 7, non-perishable food items and monetary donations for the Dublin Food Pantry will be collected at each festival admission gate. Guests arriving between 9:30-11 a.m. on Sunday will receive free admission.

Additionally, this year’s festival will feature a mobile app, first introduced in 2019, providing easy access to info on vendors, restrooms and more. Guests can download the app now in the App Store and Google Play.

Find more information on the festival here: DublinIrishFestival.org.

Cameron Carr is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ccarr@cityscenemediagroup.com.