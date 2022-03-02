Arts & Music | Surfaces, Shen Yun and Roy Lichtenstein

Editor's note: As event organizers continue to respond to current COVID-19 information and health guidance, please check individual event websites for postponements and the most up-to-date info.

March 4-6

Butterfly Guild of Nationwide Children’s Hospital presents Cinderella

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.nationwidechildrens.org

Since its founding in 1908, Butterfly Guild has raised more than $4 million for Nationwide Children’s Hospital. This weekend, they perform a Broadway-quality production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella with all proceeds benefiting Nationwide’s hospice and palliative care programs.

March 5

Nick Stull: Surfaces Opening Reception

5-7 p.m.

Sarah Gormley Gallery, 988 N. High St., Columbus

www.sarahgormleygallery.com

Welcome local artist Nick Stull’s Surfaces exhibition, exploring both literal and figurative surfaces to ponder the facade of identity. The exhibition will be on view until March 27.

Matthias Kehrein

March 5-6

Shen Yun

Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus

www.shenyun.com

Shen Yun takes its audience back to ancient China to experience classical Chinese dance. With stunning costumes, high-tech backdrops and a renowned orchestra, the performance offers guests an experience like no other.

March 5-June 5

Roy Lichtenstein: History in the Making, 1948-1960

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.columbusmuseum.org

A former professor at The Ohio State University and one of the most celebrated American artists of the 20th century, CMA’s newest exhibition tells the story of Roy Lichtenstein’s art. The exhibit features close to 90 different works, many of which are on public display for the first time.

March 6

The New Albany Symphony presents Celebrating George Walker

3-4 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

www.newalbanysymphony.com

Celebrate the 100th birthday of George Walker, the first African American to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music. The performance features Lyric for Strings, Haydn’s Surprise Symphony and more.

The Symphony also presents a sensory-friendly performance March 5 at 4 p.m. featuring Walker’s works in an environment welcome for anyone.

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.