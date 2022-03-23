Arts & Music | Schubert’s Symphony No. 9, Ying Quartet and Avante-Garde Art & Craft Show

March 24

Jazz Arts Group presents Bobby Floyd and Joel Frahm

8-10 p.m.

Virtual

www.jag.tv

New York based American jazz saxophonist Joel Frahm joins Columbus’ own Bobby Floyd for an evening of jazz this weekend. The performance features Frahm on a B3 Organ and Floyd on a Steinway concert grand piano.

March 25-26

Columbus Symphony presents Schubert’s Symphony No. 9, “The Great”

7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus

www.columbussymphony.com

Featuring up-and-coming talents in the symphonic world Carolyn Kuan and Vijay Venkatesh, the Columbus Symphony’s performance takes its audience on an inspiring journey of romantic masterpieces.

March 26

Chamber Music Columbus presents Ying Quartet and PUSH Physical Theatre

4 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St., Columbus

www.chambermusiccolumbus.org

The Ying Quartet, known for its imaginative approach to chamber music, and PUSH Physical Theatre, which combines music with athleticism and gravity-defying acrobatics, come together for a unique performance this weekend.

Courtesy of Avante-Garde Art & Craft Shows

March 27

Columbus Spring Avante-Garde Art & Craft Show

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Makoy Event Center, 5462 Center St., Hilliard

www.avantgardeshows.com

Join Avante-Garde for its Columbus spring kickoff this weekend. The show features original handmade items by local artists and crafters, as well as a full concession stand. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Hope Hollow, which offers hospitality and services to cancer patients and their families.

