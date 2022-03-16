Arts & Music | Catspaw, Dante and Beatles Tribute

Editor's note: As event organizers continue to respond to current COVID-19 information and health guidance, please check individual event websites for postponements and the most up-to-date info.

March 17-April 16

Little Shop of Horrors

Short North Stage, 1187 N. High St., Columbus

www.shortnorthstage.org

The timeless musical comedy starts its run at the Short North Stage this weekend. The musical follows Seymour as he discovers a new breed of plant he names Audrey II. In a turn of events, Audrey II comes to life and is eager to feed on humans. The musical features hit songs such as "Suddenly Seymour," "Skid Row" and "Somewhere That’s Green."

March 17-27

Catspaw

Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd., Dublin

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Catspaw, an original production written by Columbus-based playwright Cory Skurdal, opens this weekend. When Barbara Shepard goes missing, her son Richard must solve the mystery of who to believe and who to blame.

March 18-27

Pickerington Community Theatre presents Arsenic and Old Lace

Wigwam Theatre, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. NW, Pickerington

www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org

Pickerington Community Theatre’s latest dark comedy follows the Brewster family, composed of homicidal maniacs. Mortimer Brewster finds himself at a crossroads when he ponders marrying his next door neighbor.

March 18-19

Columbus Symphony presents Dante

7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus

www.columbussymphony.com

Take a journey through Dante’s Inferno with Dante this weekend. The symphony takes its audience through Inferno, Purgatorio and Paradiso. A multimedia event, the symphony performs alongside projections of famous illustrations of Dante’s The Divine Comedy by Gustave Doré.

March 19

Rain - A Tribute to The Beatles

7:30 p.m

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.capa.com

Experience the best of The Beatles at this one night only event. Rain will perform some of the Fab Four's greatest hits to transport the audience back to when the legendary group reigned supreme.

March 20

A Delightful Evening with ProMusica

7 p.m.

St. Mary Catholic Church, 684 S. 3rd St., Columbus

www.promusicacolumbus.org

Enjoy an evening of elegant music with ProMusica. The performance will feature Thomas Tallis’ Fantasia on a Theme as well as Astor Piazzolla’s Four Seasons. St. Mary's, which finished a restoration process shortly before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, provides an excellent space for the concert.

March 17-April 3

CATCO presents Head Over Heels

Riffe Center Theatre Complex, 77 S. High St., Columbus

www.catco.org

The upbeat '80s hits of The Go-Go's fuel this take on Sir Phillip Sydney's 16th-century romance, The Arcadia. The production features some favorites from the new wave group including “We Got the Beat,” “Our Lips Are Sealed” and “Vacation.”

