Arts & Music | The Rolling Stones Project, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical and Great American Opera

March 10-12

Lance Johnson: Post No Ills

Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St., Worthington

www.mcconnellarts.org

Come out for the last weekend of Columbus artist Lance Johnson’s exhibit in celebration of urban life and the unifying message of art programs.

March 10-13

Jazz Arts Group presents The Rolling Stones Project

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St., Columbus

www.jazzartsgroup.org

Experience the best of The Rolling Stones with a jazzy twist. The performance features Byron Stripling of The Count Basie Orchestra, as well as two current members of The Rolling Stones’ touring band, Tim Ries and Bernard Fowler. A live stream of the concert is available for purchase at www.jag.tv.

March 11-12

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical

Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m., 8 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.capa.com

Next up in CAPA’s Broadway in Columbus Series is Beautiful - The Carole King Musical. The Tony award-winning musical tells the true story of King’s journey to stardom through beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil.

March 11 & 13

Opera Project Columbus presents Great American Opera, Menotti & Gershwin

Friday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St., Columbus

www.operaprojectcolumbus.com

Opera Project Columbus’s latest performance strives to capture the essence of 40s radio shows by performing familiar classics from operas such as The Old Maid and the Thief and Porgy and Bess.

March 11-27

Eclipse Theatre Company presents Rounding Third

Eclipse Theatre Company, 915 Schrock Rd., Columbus

www.eclipsecolumbus.com

A fun and interactive performance with opportunities for audience participation, Rounding Third follows two Little League coaches throughout the season. The two struggle to see eye to eye but are forced to overcome their differences for the team.

