Art & Music | Altar Boyz, Jason Isbell and Fior Angelico

Editor's note: As event organizers continue to respond to current COVID-19 information and health guidance, please check individual event websites for postponements and the most up-to-date info.

Jan. 27-Feb. 13

School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play

Studio Two, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St., Columbus

www.catco.org

Inspired by the 2004 teen comedy film Mean Girls, School Girls portrays issues of class and beauty standards at an elite boarding school in Ghana.

Jan. 27-Feb. 13

Altar Boyz

Short North Stage, 1187 N. High St., Columbus

www.shortnorthstage.org

This satirical musical follows the Christian boy band Altar Boyz as they try to save the world with their pious performances. Full of humor and parody, this show is sure to have guests laughing.

Jan. 27

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

8 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.capa.com

Former Drive-By Truckers member Jason Isbell brings his heartfelt, poetic lyrics and alt-country sound to Columbus this weekend, presenting his latest album, Georgia Blue.

Jan. 28

Early Music in Columbus presents Fior Angelico

8-10 p.m.

St. Joseph Cathedral, 212 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.earlymusicincolumbus.org

Celebrate Fior Angelico’s 15th year of singing early music with the group's first performance since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The performance features music from the Renaissance and early Baroque periods.

Jan. 29-April 24

Hindsight: The Art of Looking Back

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, 145 E. Main St., Lancaster

www.decartsohio.org

Hindsight: The Art of Looking Back captures the work of Ohio folk artists from the 19th and 20th centuries. The modest lines and bold color palettes capture the simplicity of rural Ohio.

Check out our other roundups for what to do this weekend!

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.