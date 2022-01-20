Art & Music | Michaelangelo, Russian Winter Festival II and Vincent

Editor's note: As event organizers continue to respond to current COVID-19 information and health guidance, please check individual event websites for postponements and the most up-to-date info.

Jan. 20

Jazz Arts Group presents Pharez Whitted Quintet

8 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St., Columbus

www.jazzartsgroup.org

Pharez Whitted, trumpeter and educator, and his quintent take guests into a night of soulful jazz this weekend. A live stream of the concert is also available at www.jag.tv.

Jan 20-23

Michaelangelo - A Different View

Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St., Columbus

www.columbusconventions.com

Come out for the final weekend of the Michelangelo - A Different View this weekend. The exhibition allows guests to view Michelangelo’s works on a unique fabric to give them the most true-to-life and intimate reproduction experience.

Courtesy of Stephen Pariser

Jan. 21-23

Russian Winter Festival II: Tchaikovsky & Rachmaninov

Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus

www.columbussymphony.com

The Columbus Symphony wraps up the Russian Winter Festival series this weekend, featuring American-Israeli pianist Inon Barnatan performing Rachmanioff’s Piano Concerto No. 3.

Jan. 22-23

ProMusica presents Mendelssohn & Beethoven

Saturday, 5:30 p.m., Sunday 7 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St., Columbus

www.promusicacolumbus.org

Featuring Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3 and Beethoven’s Triple Concerto, enjoy the sweet and poetic sounds of these classics this weekend.

Jan. 23

“Vincent” A One-Act Play presented by Red Herring Theater

2-3:30 p.m

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.columbusmuseum.org

A play created from Vincent Van Gogh’s letters with his brother Theo, Vincent tells the story of Van Gogh’s life and the complications he faced striving for perfection in his work.

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.