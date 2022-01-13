Art & Music | New Exhibitions, Cats and Franklinton Fridays

Editor's note: As event organizers continue to respond to current COVID-19 information and health guidance, please check individual event websites for postponements and the most up to date info.

Jan. 13

Opening Reception: Aurora by Natalie Orr

6-8 p.m.

The King Arts Complex’s Elijah Pierce Gallery, 867 Mt. Vernon Ave., Columbus

www.kingartscomplex.com

Columbus native Natalie Orr’s latest exhibition highlights the natural beauty of women through vibrant colors. Aurora combines realistic nature elements with obscure colors choices to make for a one-of-a-kind viewing experience

Through Jan. 16

Cats

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus

www.capa.com

The beloved feline musical is stopping in Columbus on its North American tour this weekend. With music from Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, School of Rock) as well as new lighting and sound designs, this adaptation of Cats brings something fresh to the quirky classic.

Through Feb. 12

Columbus Cultural Arts Center presents One Woman’s Treasure

Loft Gallery at Columbus Cultural Arts Center, 139 W. Main St., Columbus

www.culturalartscenteronline.org

Experience longtime artist Gail Fillinger’s immersive multimedia art of 2D, 3D and found object creations. The unique pieces are sure to grasp guests’ attention and transport them to an imaginative world.

Jan. 14

Franklinton Fridays

6-10 p.m.

Franklinton Arts District

www.franklintonartsdistrict.com

Come out for the Franklinton Arts District’s monthly arts celebration. Throughout the neighborhood, participating venues will feature everything from art shows to theatre.

Jan. 16

Sunday at Central presents Schubert Octet

3-4 p.m.

Ohio History Center, 800 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

www.sundayatcentral.org

Featuring principal musicians from the Columbus Symphony, this group will perform Franz Schubert’s Octet in F major. Doors open at 2:15 p.m. for the free performance, which can also be live streamed on Sunday at Central’s Facebook page and watched later on Youtube.

Check out our other roundups for what to do this weekend!

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.