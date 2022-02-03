Art & Music | Valentine’s Day Savings, La Bohéme and Creedence Clearwater Revival

Editor's note: As event organizers continue to respond to current COVID-19 information and health guidance, please check individual event websites for postponements and the most up-to-date info.

Feb. 3-5

The Classroom Project: Land of Ours

Campus Center Theatre at Otterbein, 100 W. Home St., Westerville

www.otterbein.edu

A brand new play created by an eclectic group of actors, designers, stage managers and directors, Otterbein’s latest production explores the idea of traveling and how it relates to the human experience. Admission is free and no tickets are required.

Feb. 3-6

Through Vincent’s Eyes: Van Gogh and His Sources

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.columbusmuseum.org

Come out for the final weekend of CMA’s Van Gogh exhibition, which features the paintings, drawings and prints that inspired his work. The Museum is offering extended hours to give guests one last chance to see this popular exhibit.

Courtesy of the Columbus Symphony.

Feb. 4-5

Columbus Symphony presents La Bohéme

6:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus

www.columbussymphony.com

A combination of the most beloved works in La Bohéme and captivating video sets by S Katy Tucker, the Columbus Symphony’s repertoire this weekend is sure to be a memorable one.

Feb. 3-14

CAPA Valentine’s Day Savings

www.capa.com

With Valentine’s Day upon us, CAPA is offering 25% off tickets for select shows including The Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody, Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Rain - A Tribute to the Beatles and more. The offer is only available online for select seats.

Feb. 5

Classic Albums Live presents Creedence Clearwater Revival

8 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St., Columbus

www.capa.com

Classic Albums Live returns to Columbus to present Creedence Clearwater Revival’s diamond-certified album Chronicle, Vol. 1, which includes Bad Moon Rising, Down on the Corner and Proud Mary.

