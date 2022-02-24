Arts & Music | Fellow Travelers, Swan Lake and Audra McDonald

Editor's note: As event organizers continue to respond to current COVID-19 information and health guidance, please check individual event websites for postponements and the most up-to-date info.

Feb. 25

Zoso - The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

7 p.m.

Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St., Columbus

www.zosoontour.com

Zoso strives to recreate a Led Zeppelin show down to every last detail. Zoso gives attendees the chance to attend a concert not only as a tribute to Zeppelin, but as an exacting embodiment of their performances.

Feb. 25 & 27

Opera Columbus presents Fellow Travelers

Friday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St., Columbus

www.operacolumbus.org

A story of secrecy and betrayal, Fellow Travelers follows Timothy Laughlin as he battles convictions during the McCarthy era in Washington, D.C.. The captivating storyline is brought to life by vibrant music and performance.

Feb. 26

Dua Lipa: The Future Nostalgia Tour

7:30 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr., Columbus

www.dualipa.com

With upbeat pop hits such as Levitating and Don’t Start Now, Dua Lipa presents a live performance to support her second studio album.

Feb. 26

Russian Ballet Theatre presents Swan Lake

7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.russianballettheatre.com

The haunting story of Prince Siegfried and Odette comes to Columbus this weekend. The performance features choreography based on the oldest St. Petersberg version of the ballet, hand-painted sets, hand-sewn costumes and more.

Feb. 27

Audra McDonald

6:30 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 W. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

www.mccoycenter.org

With only herself and a pianist, Audra McDonald’s performance will captivate based on her sheer talent as a musician. The winner of six Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards and an Emmy, the multi-talented McDonald’s soprano voice will be the feature.

Check out our other roundups for what to do this weekend!

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.