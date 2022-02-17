Arts & Music | Pink Floyd Tribute Show, Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue and Imani Winds

Editor's note: As event organizers continue to respond to current COVID-19 information and health guidance, please check individual event websites for postponements and the most up-to-date info.

Feb. 17-March 6

CATCO presents Luchadora!

Van Fleet Theater at Columbus Performing Arts Center, 549 Franklin Ave., Columbus

www.catco.org

Worlds collide in CATCO’s latest production as the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan is transposed into the world of lucha libre, Mexican wrestling. Luchadora! is a story of breaking down gender boundaries, exploring family bonds and learning to be ourselves.

Feb. 17-March 27

Which One’s Pink? A Pink Floyd Tribute Show

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St. #260, Columbus

www.shadowboxlive.org

Pay tribute to the founders of psychedelic space rock through an elaborate production featuring stories, videos and original choreography.

Feb. 18-20

Columbus Symphony presents Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue

Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus

www.columbussymphony.com

Featuring William Eddins of the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra as a guest conductor/pianist, the Columbus Symphony’s latest program takes on arrangements by Perkinson, Gershwin and Beethoven.

Feb. 19

All Arts Day: A Celebration of Aminah Robinson

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

King Arts Complex, 835 Mt. Vernon Ave., Columbus

www.kingartscomplex.com

Celebrate one of Columbus’ great visual artists, Aminah Robinson, by participating in projects inspired by her work. Attendees can attend nine different workshops, each paying tribute to Robinson’s work in its own unique way.

Feb. 19

Chamber Music Columbus presents Imani Winds

4 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St., Columbus

www.chambermusiccolumbus.org

Grammy-nominated wind quintet Imani Winds brings its dynamic and imaginative music to Columbus this weekend. The group’s set seeks to embrace traditional chamber music in a 21st-century setting.

Check out our other roundups for what to do this weekend!

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.