Arts & Music | The Duchess, Golden Girls Puppet Parody and Giselle

Editor's note: As event organizers continue to respond to current COVID-19 information and health guidance, please check individual event websites for postponements and the most up-to-date info.

Feb. 10-13

Come From Away

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus

www.capa.com

A remarkable true story, Come From Away follows the 7,000 passengers stranded in the town of Newfoundland after the attacks on 9/11. With vastly different cultures, the musical tells the story of the enduring friendships the locals and passengers form.

Feb. 10-13

Jazz Arts Group Valentine Romance with Carly Thomas Smith and David Pruyn

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St., Columbus

www.jazzartsgroup.org

Celebrate Valentine’s weekend with contemporary love songs performed by the Columbus Jazz Orchestra and guest vocalists. A live stream of the concert is available for purchase at www.jag.tv.

Credits to Joe Bishara

Feb. 10-13, 16-17

The Duchess

The Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd., Dublin

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Written by former Ohio Supreme Court justice Herb Brown, The Duchess examines the political and romantic affairs of Ohioan Warren G. Harding.

Feb. 11-12

That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St., Columbus

www.capa.com

A brand-new show that parodies The Golden Girls, this puppet show takes guests back to the hilarious stories of Sophia, Rose, Blanche and Dorothy’s lives in Miami.

BalletMet presents Giselle

Davidson Theatre at the Riffe Center, 77 S. High St., Columbus

www.balletmet.org

A timeless love story, with music by Adolphe Adam, Giselle tells the story of a peasant girl’s search for love.

Feb. 12

Columbus Symphony presents Michael Cavanaugh - Music of the Great Singer-Songwriters

8 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.columbussymphony.com

Recognized as “The Amazing Michael Cavanaugh” by The New York Times, Michael Cavanaugh, accompanied by the Columbus Symphony, will perform music from James Taylor, Simon and Garfunkel, Neil Diamond and more. All guests will receive chocolates and a rose.

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.