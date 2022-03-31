Pretty Woman musical portrays modern day Cinderella story

Fans of the 1990 hit romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere filled the Ohio Theatre to watch their modern-day Cinderella story come to life on stage.

When successful businessman Edward Lewis hires Vivian Ward, an escort, to spend the weekend with him, the two develop an unexpected relationship that goes far beyond a mere weekend transaction. As the two begin to fall for each other, they realize the hardships that come with unifying the different worlds they live in.

Given her complex character arc, taking on the role of Vivian is no easy task. As she goes from Hollywood Boulevard to Los Angeles’s most exclusive functions with the most affluent people in town, the actress must show this drastic character change. Olivia Valli, who has previously appeared in the Wicked national tour and Jersey Boys, undoubtedly delivers in her performance. Whether it’s the way she demonstrates Vivian’s lighthearted nature within the first scene or her chilling performance of "I Can’t Go Back," Valli’s dynamic performance is worthy of praise.

The musical moves its audience with timely themes as it comments on the importance of overcoming differences between social classes through Edward and Vivian’s scandalous relationship. It also advocates never giving up on yourself or your dreams as the audience watches Kit De Luca, another escort and a friend of Vivian, rewrites her future. Her story shines a light on the ability of anyone, no matter their status in society, to follow their dreams.

The musical features direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell of Kinky Boots and Legally Blonde and a score written by Grammy-winning collaborators Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, known for "Summer of ’69" and "Heaven," as well as a well-decorated cast and crew with additional Tony and Drama Desk awards and nominations.

Pretty Woman is playing at the Ohio Theatre through April 3. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.capa.com

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.