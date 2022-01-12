'Post No Ills' to bring urban art to McConnell Arts Center

Photo by Dave Toth

Lance Johnson is bringing graffiti and collage style urban art to the Worthington suburbs for his exhibition Post No Ills at the Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center.

Showing Jan. 20-March 12, the exhibition aims to foster connections around the artwork conversations through dance performances, live music, film screenings and more. Gallery hours are 1-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, or by appointment.

“We’re excited to fill the galleries, classrooms and performance spaces of the MAC with the work of Johnson and many other local artists,” Executive Director for the McConnell Arts Center Erin Blue says. “We’re looking forward to engaging so many of our community partners in the arts and education as well.”

Johnson is originally from New York City where his art can be seen on city walls and public spaces. His art plays off the phrase “post no bills,” which is commonly used in New York to deter advertising and graffiti. He often uses aerosol paints to create collages and features community-positive messages in his work.

“I was always drawn to the phrase ‘Post No Bills’ and the abstract collage of torn posters, urban scrawls and weathered decay,” Johnson says in an artist statement. “Post No Ills is a declaration to celebrate and center inspiration.”

× Expand Photo by Jason Woods Artwork by Lance Johnson

Post No Ills will include a number of events interacting with the exhibition that incorporate other artistic mediums.

Johnson will be present for the exhibition opening, which takes place at 6 p.m. Thursday Jan. 20 in the main gallery. That event will include a collaborative performance in the Bronwynn Theatre with the Mark Lomax Trio accompanied by spoken word poet Scott Woods while Johnson live paints.

Tifani K. Inspires will host a meditation and reflection exercise, Time to Breathe Peace by Piece, on Saturday, Jan. 22 at the gallery. Participants will be invited to join in an introspective journaling experience while experiencing Post No Ills.

On Saturday, Feb. 12 the Mark Lomax Trio will return to perform a ticketed show, again accompanied by Johnson live painting with a Q&A session afterwards.

A multi-disciplinary show of dance, music, and art, titled Phil Maneri presents Kaleidoscope, will close out the exhibition at 7 p.m. on March 12. Johnson will return for another live painting and Q&A session during that Bronwynn Theatre show.

Find more information at www.mcconnellarts.org.

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.