Night at the Museum event brings Ohio history to life

Courtesy of Ohio History Connection Ohio History Connection's Night at the Museum

For one weekend, history will come to life overnight as the Ohio History Connection hosts Night at the Museum events Feb. 26-27 at the Ohio History Center from 7 to 9 p.m. each night.

Based on the popular 2006 movie of the same name, the history center’s evening events host historical figures and displays that, though stationary by day, literally come alive. Characters from various exhibits roam the halls of the museum telling their story and educating attendees on the moment in history the characters come from.

“It’s such a unique way to present history and make it engaging for visitors,” says Katie Nowack, an experience developer at Ohio History Connection. “We’ve always had interpreters in the museum and we often do have living history, events and characters, but this was such a fun way to incorporate families into coming into the museum after hours and really engaging with what we have.”

These will be the first in-person Night at the Museum events since the COVID-19 pandemic began, which forced Ohio History Connection to host the event online.

Courtesy of Ohio History Connection

“I’m excited to get back to doing in person events,” Nowack says. “My favorite part is the interaction with guests and the characters. I think that when you have little kids that are actively engaged in this way, it just makes that so worth it.”

Night at the Museum features more than 30 characters, including noted historical figures such as Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and Rutherford B. Hayes, the latter an Ohio native. Other special guests include Star Wars characters and Tusk the mammoth accompanied by his trusty interpreter.

The event also offers hands-on activities and crafts for participants, including building your own mastodon. Another activity features a demonstration of a handheld pump drill, which has historical ties to Adena and Hopewell Native American cultures, Nowack says.

Adults and children alike are welcome at Night at the Museum for a fun and educational experience.

Find tickets and more information here.

