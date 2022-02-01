Local author releases ‘Columbus Black History’ book

After creating a Columbus Black history group on Facebook, Rita Fuller-Yates noticed the members’ overwhelming interest in hearing others’ memories and childhood experiences. This inspired Fuller-Yates newest book, Columbus Black History – Images from our Past Volume I.

Fuller-Yates, a child of the Columbus’ near east side, has worked as an art history professor for the Columbus College of Art and Design, served as a lifestyle expert for local TV news and hosted her own online video series. She currently serves on the board of trustees for the Columbus Historical Society and Columbus Landmarks Foundation.

For Columbus Black History, Fuller-Yates and her research team collected images that allow readers to embark on a visual journey through Columbus’ Black history and the African American experience in central Ohio.

“Our city is where it is today because of the amazing black leaders and everyday people who simply made a difference in the Black community,” Fuller-Yates says. “This book seeks to share our stories through photos and short historical notes, and I hope it serves as a great resource for future generations to learn more about the amazing people, places and happenings that shaped Columbus as we know it today.”

After Fuller-Yates’ first book, Life, Camera, Action – A Guide to Great Hosting and Entertainment, her focus shifted toward African American history in central Ohio, with a particular interest in the historically African American King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood.

For decades Bronzeville has been a focal point of Columbus’ Black community with significant impact on the city’s arts, music and civil rights movement. However, with increasing concerns of gentrification in the area, Fuller-Yates says the neighborhood’s history might be erased.

“It’s almost like a group selfie, and everybody’s included in it, but then somebody comes along and decides to cut parts out,” she said in a recent interview on NBC4i. “That’s basically what’s happened with Black history.”

Her book helps to counteract that erasure. Columbus Black History covers 200 years of local Black history through 250 images of people, places and things that provide a well-rounded experience of central Ohio and its past.

Fuller-Yates will celebrate the release on Sunday, Feb. 6 with a book signing from 4-6 p.m. at 401 W. Rich St. The event will include an award ceremony acknowledging the historical figures from the book and a presentation by Nettie Ferguson

Find more information on Columbus Black History at ​​www.ritafuller-yates.com.

Mariah Muhammad is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.